Do's and don'ts of home birth: Olympic skier Bode Miller helps wife deliver baby at home

It's not every day that you deliver your baby at home without the help of a doctor or midwife.

Well, that's exactly what happened to Olympic skier Bode Miller and his wife, Morgan.

Their midwife was on the way to their house, but when she got there, newborn twins were already in the Millers' arms.

We spoke with a certified nurse-midwife with Maricopa OBGYN, Michelle Davis, about the topic. Deliveries Davis is involved in typically happen at Banner University Medical Center, but she says if you find yourself in the same situation as the Millers, the number one thing to do is remain calm and never leave mom alone.

"They will panic, they will forget that their partner is having a baby and they tend to be on the phone calling for help," Davis said.

Once the baby is out, Davis says to keep mom and baby safe and dry. Don't wash the baby and don't cut the umbilical cord until help arrives.

"As [the] baby delivers, just put [the] baby on the chest," she said. "Babies are so resilient. They will come out crying and the ones that don't come out crying, just know that they are still getting blood flow with the cord still attached to them and just stimulate them."

Davis says around 32 weeks she prepares her patients, just in case, to make sure they're prepared for the unexpected.