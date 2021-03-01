Downtown Phoenix Partnership handing out $5 vouchers to support small businesses

article

The Downtown Phoenix Partnership is helping support businesses through $5 vouchers as Arizona businesses work to recover financial losses from the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday, March 3, DTPHX Dollars program will be passing out 200 vouchers at CityScape in an effort to infuse businesses with much-needed money.

You can claim your voucher from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday and another drop is scheduled for March 17 at Arizona Center. More dates to pass out vouchers will be announced.

All vouchers will total about $20,000 in revenue for these businesses.

The vouchers are redeemable at several downtown restaurants, shops, services and cultural destinations, the Downtown Phoenix Partnership said.

The vouchers were financially sponsored by Valley Metro, Katerra, Arizona Center and Quarles and Brady LLP.

"Small businesses are vital to our distinct street-level experience, and by design, 85 percent of our restaurants are locally owned," said Devney Preuss, president and CEO of Downtown Phoenix Inc.

Purchases must be made for at least the amount of the voucher to encourage spending over $5, increasing support for the small businesses.

The first round of vouchers are good through March 31. Only one voucher can be used per customer per visit.

Learn more about the program here https://dtphx.org/2021/02/25/new-dtphx-dollars-5-voucher-program-aims-to-help-downtown-businesses/