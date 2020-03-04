Seamstress changes business from making prom dresses to face masks
The demand for face masks is high and is expected to increase with a new advisory from the Centers for Disease Control. One professional seamstress is making masks for healthcare providers and others.
Oregon veteran survives coronavirus, celebrates 104th birthday
World War II veteran William Lapschies, 104, celebrated with family members after surviving a recent bout with the coronavirus
‘The Shows Must Go On!’: Broadway musical classics available to watch for free on YouTube
Fans will be able to watch a new Webber smash every week, starting with “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” on April 3.
Meek Mill donates 100,000 face masks to jails, prisons nationally
The celebrity-backed REFORM Alliance announced the donation Friday.
Valley mother of boy born prematurely raising money for March of Dimes
Many are thinking outside of the box during this time of staying at home and social distancing. One Valley charity is pivoting to raise money.
Maryland family throws surprise party for adorable 4-year-old unable to celebrate with friends
A little girl’s 4th birthday party with friends was canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak, so her family surprised with a party at home.
3D printers at Barrow Neurological Institute facility printing masks for medical workers
As COVID-19 continues to spread, more and more people are wearing masks. Now, some brain surgeons in Arizona have joined in the fight to produce more masks.
Landlord gives New York pizzeria free rent for donating hundreds of pizzas a day to overwhelmed hospitals
A pizza place in New York City has dedicated itself to feeding health care and hospital workers who are struggling to keep up with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Now the restaurant's landlord is joining in to make sure that the food keeps coming out of the kitchen and into the hospitals.
Little kid gives himself an 'old man' haircut while in lockdown with dad and brother
A young boy from London decided to go for a daring new hairstyle based off something he saw on TV.
Baking bread on the rise in the age of coronavirus
Countless people across the country are turning to one of the few hobbies that hasn't been banned: Baking bread.
Grandfather walks four miles just to see newborn granddaughter through glass door
Coronavirus isn't stopping this grandfather from Michigan from walking four miles to see his newborn granddaughter, even if it's through a glass door.
Valley t-shirt shop raising money for Arizona Together fund
Valley shirt company X-treme Apparel is printing shirts to raise money for Arizona Together, the state's coronavirus relief fund.
New England Patriots send plane to China, get 1.2 million N95 masks for Massachusetts: reports
Patriots team owner Robert Kraft sent the organization’s private plane to China to pick up much-needed protective equipment for medical workers in the state, according to multiple reports.
Former ‘Reading Rainbow’ host LeVar Burton is reading to COVID-19 quarantined people live on Twitter
Former “Reading Rainbow” host and Star Trek actor LeVar Burton knows the perfect way to pass the time cooped up in your house during self isolation.
Arizona manufacturers switching gears during COVID-19 pandemic
Some items are essential in the battle against COVID-19, and Valley manufacturing companies are making them to meet growing demand.
Kroger announces 'Hero Bonus' for all hourly frontline workers
Grocery store chain Kroger has announced it will pay all hourly frontline employees extra during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Veteran, 95, recovers from coronavirus, family says: 'Pretty hardcore'
A 95-year-old veteran who lived through the Great Depression and World War II just beat the coronavirus.
Florida man uses drone to deliver toilet paper
A man from Florida devised an imaginative method of sending toilet paper to a neighbor on March 27 by delivering it using a drone.
Google to provide high quality internet access, chromebooks as California schools remain closed
Students in California won’t be returning to school this academic year due to the coronavirus pandemic. But students will continue with their classwork from home, according to Gov. Gavin Newsom.
Disney parks donating 100,000 N95 masks amid coronavirus outbreak
The parks may be closed, but Disney is still staying busy.