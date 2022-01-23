Drone technology used in Navajo Nation to deliver essentials to residents

Image 1 of 2 ▼ A drone delivering medical supplies and other essentials to Navajo Nation residents launched for the first time ever, the administration said on Sunday, Jan. 23. Credit: The Navajo Nation Office of the President and Vice President ( )

A drone delivering medical supplies and other essentials to Navajo Nation residents launched for the first time ever, the administration said on Sunday, Jan. 23.

ZappCare, a Native American-owned innovations and technology company and MissionGo made the launch possible, showcasing deliveries to four homes on Jan. 22. Those deliveries included food, medical and emergency items. Some of those medical essentials are for animals as well.

Those living in remote areas of the Navajo Nation will also benefit from this new technology.

"It is truly an honor to be part of this historic day where we see the bridging of government thinking and the entrepreneurial world to serve our great Navajo people. Working with world-renowned corporate minds like Mark Atlan and Scott Plank always pushes me to ask how we can find parallel opportunities to maximize our land, resources, and manpower. I am grateful to serve as the connection between these individuals and hope we can continue to think outside the box as we overcome the Nation’s challenges," said Navajo Nation Vice President Myron Lizer.

The four deliveries on Jan. 23 included items put together by first responders, the Navajo Technical University’s culinary arts program and pharmacists.

The "Healing Eagle Feather" drone can carry up to 14 pounds.

"We are now over 402,000 strong as the Navajo people, and we have plenty of professionals and young people who know how to use this technology to help our people. I see this opportunity as one of many ways to bring our bright, young minds home to serve their people using disciplines from engineering to emergency medical care," said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.

The technology, Nez hopes, will improve rural addressing, geological surveying, and maybe one day, delivering voting ballots to increase access to voting.

