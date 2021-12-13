ASU holds first full in-person graduation ceremonies since the pandemic began

Thousands of Sun Devils turned their tassels Monday morning and this time, it was done in person, marking the first in-person Arizona State University graduation with friends and family since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

More than 10,000 students can now call themselves ASU graduates after Dec. 13, a day these students have long been waiting for.

Craig Jackson Jr. graduated with his doctorate in leadership and innovation. What's he want to do? "Be a university president," he said.

His whole family watched him walk across the stage, cheering him on. "It’s surreal, especially because I live out of state. So coming in and seeing everyone and all of the energy, it’s really exciting," Jackson said.

Heather Brown came to see her husband get his diploma. "He’s getting his Ph.D. in electrical engineering," she said.

She was thrilled to be at Desert Financial Arena, saying if the ceremony was virtual, that it wouldn't be the same.

"It’s nice to be able to celebrate because it’s been a long haul between everything. COVID and getting his Ph.D., so it’s nice. We’re really excited to be here in person to celebrate," Brown said.

Graduation ceremonies will take place through December 16.

For more information on the ceremonies, click here.

Virtual events, no more

Earlier in the year, Arizona State University planned a school-wide virtual graduation ceremony for the Class of 2021 on May 3. The graduation ceremony did include in-person commencement events hosted by individual colleges.

