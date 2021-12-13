ASU holds first full in-person graduation ceremonies since the pandemic began

Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
from TUE 7:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 AM MST, New River Mesa, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
18
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 5:00 PM MST until WED 11:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau
High Wind Warning
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
High Wind Warning
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 11:00 AM MST, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 11:00 PM MST until WED 11:00 AM MST, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, White Mountains, Black Mesa Area
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 5:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim
High Wind Warning
from TUE 11:31 AM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind Advisory
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 11:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau
Wind and Dust Advisory
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park
Wind Advisory
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 AM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Wind and Dust Advisory
from TUE 5:00 PM MST until WED 3:00 AM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Wind Advisory
from TUE 5:00 PM MST until WED 3:00 AM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Wind Advisory
from TUE 6:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon
Wind and Dust Advisory
from TUE 6:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Buckeye/Avondale, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County
Wind Advisory
until WED 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave
Flash Flood Watch
from TUE 5:00 PM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts
Wind Advisory
from TUE 7:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 AM MST, Rio Verde/Salt River, Tonto Basin, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Wind Advisory
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak

ASU holds first full in-person graduation ceremonies since the pandemic began

By
Published 
Arizona State University
FOX 10 Phoenix

ASU holds first full in-person graduation ceremonies since the pandemic began

Thousands of students walked across the stage in Tempe to finally receive the degrees they've worked hard for during their time at Arizona State University.

TEMPE, Ariz. - Thousands of Sun Devils turned their tassels Monday morning and this time, it was done in person, marking the first in-person Arizona State University graduation with friends and family since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

More than 10,000 students can now call themselves ASU graduates after Dec. 13, a day these students have long been waiting for.

Craig Jackson Jr. graduated with his doctorate in leadership and innovation. What's he want to do? "Be a university president," he said.

His whole family watched him walk across the stage, cheering him on. "It’s surreal, especially because I live out of state. So coming in and seeing everyone and all of the energy, it’s really exciting," Jackson said.

Heather Brown came to see her husband get his diploma. "He’s getting his Ph.D. in electrical engineering," she said.

She was thrilled to be at Desert Financial Arena, saying if the ceremony was virtual, that it wouldn't be the same.

"It’s nice to be able to celebrate because it’s been a long haul between everything. COVID and getting his Ph.D., so it’s nice. We’re really excited to be here in person to celebrate," Brown said.

Graduation ceremonies will take place through December 16.

For more information on the ceremonies, click here.

Virtual events, no more

Earlier in the year, Arizona State University planned a school-wide virtual graduation ceremony for the Class of 2021 on May 3. The graduation ceremony did include in-person commencement events hosted by individual colleges.

ASU holds 1st in-person graduation since 2019

Arizona State University is holding its first in-person graduation since the COVID-19 pandemic started. FOX 10's Danielle Miller reports.

Related Stories:

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: