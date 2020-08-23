Downtown Phoenix restaurant reopens to serve people in need

The Breadfruit & Rum Bar in downtown Phoenix has finally reopened its doors, but not to serve customers -- instead, they're helping those in need.

The eatery had been closed since March, and their dining room is as quiet as ever. This time, however, there's a buzz in the kitchen.

"We're not here because we are open for business, we're here because we are supporting a really good cause," said chef and co-owner Danielle Leoni.

Leoni says giving back is a big part of what this restaurant is all about, so teaming up with Frontline Foods Phoenix was an exciting opportunity.

"In our community, there are so many people in a state of need and crisis because of this pandemic," said Leoni. "We've partnered with Rural Essential Kitchen and Frontline Foods to bring meals to people who are on the brink of experiencing homelessness or suffering from food insecurity."

Frontline Foods was established to provide relief to front line workers, local restaurants and those most impacted by the economic devastation of the pandemic. The Phoenix chapter has delivered prepared meals to Banner Medical Centers, Valleywise Health Centers, local firefighters and UMOM New Day Center.

The Breadfruit & Rum Bar is helping assemble meal kits for those in need.

"All of these meal kits that we are assembling are 100% Arizona grown," said Leoni. "So that is our grain, it's vegetables, its our proteins -- every single piece of this box is Arizona through and through."

Each box shows people how they can find local foods at farmer's markets in the Valley, and it teaches them how they can use their available resources to make the best use out of their produce.

So far, the team has delivered 75 farm-to-table meal kits to feed 300 clients in need at A New Leaf and Roosevelt Community Church. Additional deliveries to feed another 700 are planned for the next two weeks.

The Frontline Foods Program started in several cities across the country in March, and the Phoenix chapter was established in April. They've started making food deliveries in the Phoenix metro area later that month.