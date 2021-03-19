Dozens gather in Phoenix to honor Georgia shooting victims, bring awareness to discrimination against Asians

In the wake of shootings in Atlanta that left eight people, most of whom were Asian Americans, dead, people gathered at the Arizona State Capitol in Downtown Phoenix to honor the lives lost.

The shooting took place at three spas in the Atlanta area. The eight victims have been identified by authorities in the area as:

74-year-old Soon Chung Park

51-year-old Hyun Jung Grant

69-year-old Suncha Kim

64-year-old Paul Andre Michels

63-year-old Yong Ae Yue

49-year-old Xiaojie "Emily" Tan

44-year-old Daoyou Feng

33-year-old Delaina Ashley Yaun

Another person, identified as 30-year-old Elcias R. Hernandez-Ortiz, is the sole survivor of the attacks.

Authorities in Atlanta are still working to determine whether the shooting was a race-related incident.

Organizer aims to shine light on anti-Asian discrimination

The event began at around 6:30 p.m., and the plan was to get people from across the region together to honor the victims, as well as to bring awareness to what organizers call systemic discrimination.

"There’s been a lot of despair and depression about the violence against our community members," said Leezah Sun.

Sun, a single mother, lived and works in the Phoenix area. In the aftermath of the deadly shooting, she recalls going online searching for an area vigil, some small way that she could pay tribute to the lives that were lost, but as far as she could tell, no one had set up such an event.

"Then I thought, why not do it ourselves?" said Sun.

In a matter of days, Sun and some volunteers organized the vigil.

"To come together as a community and to heal, and to also bring an awareness," said Sun.

Sun explains that while acts of discrimination and violence against Asian Americans have been brought to the forefront amid the pandemic, the issue itself is systemic, and has been carried on for generations.

"I have experienced slurs and comments since I was a child, and these are not singular experiences. It is across the board for all AAPI community members," said Sun.

Sun's hope is that the event will help to both educate and unite people, regardless of their background or culture.

"We know the discrimination is not just going away, but the vigil is the start of the healing process," said Sun.

Event attendees speak out

Solidarity was the word people used a lot at the vigil, as they not only wanted to condemn the violence, but also bring people of all backgrounds together.

Ingrid Wurpts, who came with her husband, Christopher, says she wants her baby girl, Dorothy, to grow up in a world free of discrimination and fear.

"Help raise her in a community where there is solidarity among people of color," said Ingrid.

However, the Wurpts say their dream is simply is not a reality for Asian Americans right now, especially following the deadly shootings.

"Made a lot of Asian Americans feel alone in the world, and maybe fearful," said Christopher.

Those at the event say they hope the vigil and other similar events will promote solidarity, so that for years to come, children like Dorothy can live in a world full of love and respect, regardless of skin tone or background.

"She can feel safe, and she can feel sheltered by a community of people," said Christopher.

