DPS: 81-year-old man missing Show Low man found in El Paso, Texas

article

The Department of Public Safety an 81-year-old man missing out of Show Low was found in El Paso, Texas.

Leo Rowley was last seen in the area of North 36th Drive and West Beaman Court around 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

He was wearing a Navy hat, plaid T-shirt and black shoes. Rowley was driving a 2018, 4-door Dodge Ram truck.

DPS says Rowley was found late Tuesday night by the El Paso Sheriff Department. He was taken to a medical facility for welfare check and his family was notified.