DPS: Dump truck crash causes significant damage to sign along Loop 202

article

DPS officials say a part of the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway will require extensive repair after a truck crashed into a sign on the freeway on the morning of August 11.

On its verified Twitter page, DPS officials say the crash happened on the southbound lanes of Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway, near the Southern Avenue exit. Video taken by SkyFOX shows the dump truck's raised bed crashing into the freeway sign, causing damage to the sign and the support structure for the sign.

"Well, we can add this to the list of 'this isn’t one we see everyday,'" DPS officials tweeted.

Some lanes were closes as crews respond to the crash.