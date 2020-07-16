DPS investigates rollover crash involving dump truck on Interstate 10 in Tempe

Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating a rollover crash that involved a dump truck near Interstate 10 and University Drive.

Troopers say the truck was traveling eastbound when it crossed the median into the westbound lanes, hitting a vehicle during the morning of July 16.

As a result of the crash, lanes were blocked in both directions of I-10 at Salt River Bridge, slowing traffic.

The driver of the passenger vehicle was trapped inside.

"Both the driver of the truck and the driver of the passenger vehicle were transported to the hospital. Unknown on the extent of injuries," stated DPS officials.

WATCH: SkyFOX video from the scene

Just after 4 p.m., all of the lanes were open.

No names have been released in this case.