DPS: Off-duty Goodyear Police officer rear-ended by stolen truck, 2 arrested

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says two people were arrested after a stolen pickup truck was involved in a crash with an off-duty Goodyear Police officer.

DPS says an off-duty Goodyear Police officer was rear-ended by a pickup truck Wednesday morning near 107th and Grand Avenues. The truck was stolen and the two people inside were taken into custody.

Troopers say there were no injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.