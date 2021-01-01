DPS: Pedestrian hit, killed by car on I-17 near Loop 303

article

Southbound Interstate 17 is closed at the Loop 303 in North Phoenix after authorities say a pedestrian ran onto the road and was hit and killed by a vehicle.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the collision happened just after 2 a.m. on Jan. 1. after officials received reports of a woman running back and forth on the freeway.

After being hit by the vehicle, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle showed signs of impairment and was arrested, DPS said.

All southbound traffic is being diverted to the Loop 303. It is unknown when the freeway will reopen.

