DPS trooper who was shot in the face in 2014 testifies in court

A Department of Public Safety trooper who survived after he was shot in the face took the stand in court Thursday.

Trooper James Casey testified about the 2014 shoot-out in the accused shooter's attempted murder trial.

Casey has had several surgeries and even went back to work. However, he's since retired.

The defense claims law enforcement got the wrong guy and Casey chose someone unrelated in a line-up.

The incident began as a traffic stop at the Knights Inn Motel near I-17 and McDowell Road. It ended with Casey shot in the face and other troopers firing at the suspects.

Ramon Bueno was caught, along with another suspect after a week-long manhunt.