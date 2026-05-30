Seen on TV: May 30
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Saturday, May 30, 2026
The Montauk
- 4360 N. Scottsdale Rd.
- Scottsdale, AZ 85251
- https://www.themontaukaz.com
Foothills Animal Rescue
- 10197 E. Bell Rd.
- Scottsdale, AZ 85260
- https://foothillsanimal.org/
Mesa Brick Convention
- May 30-31
- Mesa Convention Center
- 263 N. Center St.
- Mesa, AZ 85201
- www.brickconvention.com/mesa
KidsUnited Glendale
- 7507 W. Rose Garden Lane, Suite 103
- Glendale, AZ 85308
- https://www.kidsunited.com/glendale
Swim Across America - Phoenix
- Check-in from 8:15-9 a.m.
- Welcome and check presentation at 9 a.m.
- Swim and relay from 9:30-11 a.m.
- Skyline Aquatic Center
- 845 S. Crismon Rd.
- Mesa, AZ 85208
- swimacrossamerica.org/phoenix
Heidi's Village Adoption Event
- 8:30-11:30 a.m.
- 600 N. 40th St.
- Phoenix, AZ 85008
- https://heidisvillage.org/