Seen on TV: May 30

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Saturday, May 30, 2026

The Montauk

4360 N. Scottsdale Rd.

Scottsdale, AZ 85251

https://www.themontaukaz.com

Foothills Animal Rescue

10197 E. Bell Rd.

Scottsdale, AZ 85260

https://foothillsanimal.org/

Mesa Brick Convention

May 30-31

Mesa Convention Center

263 N. Center St.

Mesa, AZ 85201

www.brickconvention.com/mesa

KidsUnited Glendale

7507 W. Rose Garden Lane, Suite 103

Glendale, AZ 85308

https://www.kidsunited.com/glendale

Swim Across America - Phoenix

Check-in from 8:15-9 a.m.

Welcome and check presentation at 9 a.m.

Swim and relay from 9:30-11 a.m.

Skyline Aquatic Center

845 S. Crismon Rd.

Mesa, AZ 85208

swimacrossamerica.org/phoenix

Heidi's Village Adoption Event

8:30-11:30 a.m.

600 N. 40th St.

Phoenix, AZ 85008

https://heidisvillage.org/

Live-streamed video