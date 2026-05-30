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Seen on TV: May 30

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Published  May 30, 2026 7:00 AM MST
Seen on TV - Links, events, video
FOX 10 Phoenix

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For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Saturday, May 30, 2026

The Montauk

Foothills Animal Rescue

Mesa Brick Convention

KidsUnited Glendale

Swim Across America - Phoenix

  • Check-in from 8:15-9 a.m.
  • Welcome and check presentation at 9 a.m.
  • Swim and relay from 9:30-11 a.m.
  • Skyline Aquatic Center
  • 845 S. Crismon Rd.
  • Mesa, AZ 85208
  • swimacrossamerica.org/phoenix

Heidi's Village Adoption Event

Live-streamed video

Seen on TV - Links, events, videoArizonaNews