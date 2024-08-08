Dramatic, unexpected home birth leaves a Mesa family relieved after safe delivery

article

Mesa couple Brooklyn and Josh Neely made it to the hospital for the birth of their older daughter and son, so they thought they had their third birth under control.

Turns out baby Jenevieve had other plans and was born two weeks before her due date.

"I would say, it's just like a movie. I never thought that'd happen to me," Brooklyn said.

On Monday around 3:30 a.m., the Neely family's Ring Camera recorded Josh about to load up the car for the hospital when he heard his wife Brooklyn yell at the top of her lungs.

Josh ran back in the house and that's when they both knew they weren't going to make it to the hospital in time.

"OK, we are going to be OK"

"I mean, it was so fast and like he said, by the time I was on the bed, her head was already out and, you know, what do you do?" Brooklyn said. "Deliver the rest of her, I guess!"

Josh called 911 around 3:45 a.m Jenevieve Neely was born happy and healthy, weighing 7 lbs, 5 ounces.

"Once the baby was here, I had her in my arms maybe for two minutes and Rural Metro was right at the door," Josh said.

"I said, 'Is she ok?' and he said, 'she is beautiful' and I'm like, ‘OK, we are going to be OK,’" Brooklyn said.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (Photo courtesy of Brooklyn and Josh Neely)

Their oldest child was wide awake after hearing his mom scream. So 5-year-old Shane took on his first big task as Jenevieve's big brother, greeting medics at the door.

"They're right here," Shane could be heard saying on the Ring Camera.

First responders quickly took Brooklyn and baby Jenevieve to the hospital.

"I've always been right up alongside her, coaching her and cheering her on, but never did I expect to be the one down there," Josh said.

A scary moment for these high school sweethearts who are adding a new milestone to their love story.

"One of the most beautiful things I've seen, apart from my wife," he added.

They said maybe one more baby could be in the plans, but not another home birth.

Next time, however, they say they'll be more prepared just in case.