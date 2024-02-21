Dream job alert! Get paid $10,000 to capture US solar eclipse with BFF from private helicopter

article

Dream job alert! Grab your BFF and prepare to embark on a once-in-a-lifetime trip to capture the upcoming total solar eclipse from a private helicopter.

You and your thrill-seeking bestie could also receive a shared $10,000 payday, if selected as Days Inn's newest "solar Sun-terns."

The chosen " Sun and Moon duo" will experience a best-seat-in-the-house for the rare celestial spectacle on April 8. A 360-degree view of the peak total solar eclipse from a helicopter will be provided as you share your unparalleled view of the path of totality on social media.

PASSENGERS SELL OUT DELTA AIR LINES FLIGHT OFFERING TOTAL SOLAR ECLIPSE VIEWING FLIGHT AT 30,000 FEET

"Since 2018, our Sun-ternship program has helped travel-obsessed photographers Seize the Days with once-in-a-lifetime travel opportunities," Days Inn President John Henderson said. "This year, we’re elevating the job to new heights, giving not just one but two Sun-terns a front-row seat to capture and share the magic of the eclipse."

It is estimated that between one and four million Americans will travel to see the once-in-a-generation occurrence, according to the hotel chain. The path of totality , which is the area where the solar eclipse is most visible, spans across 200 miles and crosses through five North American time zones like a celestial ribbon.

The path goes through major cities such as San Antonio , Little Rock , Cleveland and Montréal, Canada . The next total solar eclipse visible from the U.S. will happen on Aug. 12, 2045.

WILL WEATHER COOPERATE FOR TOTAL SOLAR ECLIPSE IN APRIL?

Great North American Solar Eclipse

Cities Near/Under Totality on April 8, 2024

Here's how to get the gig

If working side-by-side with your thrill-seeking and solar eclipse enthusiast wasn't enough, your Sun-ternship also includes professional photography classes, hotel accommodation, a travel stipend and lots of swag.

One of the most important responsibilities for this job is being comfortable working at heights.

WHERE YOU ARE LIKELY TO SEE THE APRIL TOTAL ECLIPSE BASED ON CLOUD COVER FORECASTS

The selected duo will travel to San Antonio from April 7-9 and document their experience with photo and video content for the hotel chain's social channels.

Click here to learn more and apply by March 5.

Get the latest updates on this story at FOXWeather.com



