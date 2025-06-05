Man killed by deputies near Payson; 'King of the Hill' murder suspect posts bond l Morning News Brief

article
The Morning News Brief on Thursday, June 5, 2025. (KSAZ-TV; Getty Images)
A Phoenix drive-by shooting suspect was shot and killed by deputies following a pursuit in northern Arizona; the man accused of murdering "King of the Hill" actor Jonathan Joss is on house arrest after posting bond; and more. Here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of June 5.
1. Deputy-involved shooting turns deadly
A 34-year-old man wanted by authorities for two drive-by shootings in Phoenix was shot and killed by a deputy in northern Arizona on Wednesday night.
2. ‘King of the Hill’ murder suspect posts bond
The man charged with murdering "King of the Hill" and "Parks and Recreation" actor Jonathan Joss is now on house arrest after posting bond.
3. Gilbert unsolved murder
June 4, 2025, marks three years since 19-year-old Rachel Hansen was murdered in Gilbert. She was found shot to death inside her apartment bedroom in 2022, and her case is still unsolved.
4. Opening statements in 2nd AZ trial of ‘Doomsday Mom’
The final chapter of the Lori Daybell saga in Arizona is set to get underway on Thursday with opening statements after a jury was finally seated.
5. Staying safe on the Salt River
The Salt River draws crowds for summer fun, but it also holds dangers. MCSO gave a tour to showcase its efforts in keeping visitors safe on the popular waterway.
Today's weather
Now that the rain has moved out, temps will be rising in the Valley. On Thursday, we'll see a high near 99 degrees.