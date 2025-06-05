Expand / Collapse search

Man killed by deputies near Payson; 'King of the Hill' murder suspect posts bond l Morning News Brief

By
Updated  June 5, 2025 10:43am MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

The Morning News Brief on Thursday, June 5, 2025. (KSAZ-TV; Getty Images)

A Phoenix drive-by shooting suspect was shot and killed by deputies following a pursuit in northern Arizona; the man accused of murdering "King of the Hill" actor Jonathan Joss is on house arrest after posting bond; and more. Here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of June 5.

1. Deputy-involved shooting turns deadly

Featured

Phoenix drive-by shooting suspect killed following pursuit in northern Arizona
article

Phoenix drive-by shooting suspect killed following pursuit in northern Arizona

A 34-year-old man wanted by authorities for two drive-by shootings in Phoenix was shot and killed by a deputy in northern Arizona on Wednesday night.

2. ‘King of the Hill’ murder suspect posts bond

Featured

Jonathan Joss shooting: Murder suspect released after posting bond
article

Jonathan Joss shooting: Murder suspect released after posting bond

The man charged with murdering "King of the Hill" and "Parks and Recreation" actor Jonathan Joss is now on house arrest after posting bond.

3. Gilbert unsolved murder

Featured

It's been 3 years since Rachel Hansen was found dead in Gilbert
article

It's been 3 years since Rachel Hansen was found dead in Gilbert

June 4, 2025, marks three years since 19-year-old Rachel Hansen was murdered in Gilbert. She was found shot to death inside her apartment bedroom in 2022, and her case is still unsolved.

4. Opening statements in 2nd AZ trial of ‘Doomsday Mom’ 

Featured

Lori Daybell trial: Opening statements set for June 5 in Phoenix
article

Lori Daybell trial: Opening statements set for June 5 in Phoenix

The final chapter of the Lori Daybell saga in Arizona is set to get underway on Thursday with opening statements after a jury was finally seated.

5. Staying safe on the Salt River

Featured

MCSO warns of Salt River dangers as summer fun ramps up
article

MCSO warns of Salt River dangers as summer fun ramps up

The Salt River draws crowds for summer fun, but it also holds dangers. MCSO gave a tour to showcase its efforts in keeping visitors safe on the popular waterway.

Today's weather

Featured

Arizona weather forecast: Warm and dry conditions expected on Thursday in Phoenix
article

Arizona weather forecast: Warm and dry conditions expected on Thursday in Phoenix

Now that the rain has moved out, temps will be rising in the Valley. On Thursday, we'll see a high near 99 degrees.

Morning BriefPhoenixNews