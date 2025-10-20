Driver, 5 teens arrested after vehicle flees in Scottsdale: police

The Brief Six people, including five teens, were arrested after a high-speed chase stemming from a shots-fired call in Scottsdale. Police found an empty handgun hidden in the car's trunk, but they do not believe it was connected to the reported gunfire.



A 21-year-old driver and five teenagers were arrested in the early morning hours on Oct. 2, following a traffic stop in Scottsdale, police said.

What we know:

Around 1:40 a.m., Scottsdale police responded to a report of shots fired near the intersection of Belleview and 70th Street.

When they arrived at the scene, they found no victims or bullet strikes. "The initial investigation revealed two separate locations away from the party residence where shell casings were located."

As officers were going to the location, they saw a vehicle leaving the area and attempted a traffic stop near Scottsdale Road and McDowell Road. The vehicle did not pull over, resulting in a pursuit. But, the pursuit ended when the vehicle merged onto the freeway.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) tracked the vehicle and eventually stopped the car.

Dig deeper:

Scottsdale police responded to the location of the vehicle. Inside, two adults and four juveniles were found.

An empty handgun and an empty magazine was found in the trunk, concealed in the spare tire compartment underneath other items, according to officials. No ammunition or shell casings were found.

A 15-year-old boy claimed to own the firearm, but said it "had not been used in any criminal activity," police said. The other three juveniles were booked on charges of disorderly conduct and minor possessing or consuming alcohol.

The driver, 21-year-old Benjamin Brown, was booked for felony flight, reckless driving, aggressive driving and driving on a suspended license. Iolana Hernandez, 18, was booked for criminal littering.

Police said the gun is not believed to be connected to the shots fired incident.

What's next:

All six people involved were booked into the Scottsdale City Jail and released. Criminal charges are pending the completion of the investigation.