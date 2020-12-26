Driver arrested after 2 die in crash near 31st Avenue and Indian School Road

Two people died after a multi-car crash near 31st Avenue and Indian School Road on Dec. 26 in Phoenix, police say a speeding driver is to blame.

When crews arrived, they found two people seriously hurt and another person in stable condition. One person needed to be extracted from the car.

The critically injured victims were declared dead once they arrived at the hospital.

Police say the 23-year-old driver of a Chrysler 300 collided with a driver of a Toyota Scion who was trying to turn left. Both the passenger and driver of the Scion were the victims of the crash.

The victims have been identified as 27-year-old Wilder Uriel Diaz-Gomez and 18-year-old Yahir Uriel-Diaz.

Paramedics took the driver accused of causing the wreck to the hospital with serious injuries.

Elidio Saenz was identified as the suspect in the crash on the night of Dec. 27. Detectives developed probable cause during the investigation and arrested Saenz on suspicion of manslaughter.

He was booked into the Maricopa County Jail.

Elidio Saenz

