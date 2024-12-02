Driver attacked tow truck driver with hammer in road rage case, says Phoenix PD

The Brief Police say two drivers were attacking each other near I-17 and Greenway Road. At one point, one driver attacked a tow truck driver with a hammer. Several cars were damaged due to the suspects' actions.



Two suspects were hospitalized following a road rage incident in the North Valley near Interstate 17 and Greenway Road.

During the afternoon hours on November 30, officers were called to an aggravated assault in the area with information about two drivers attacking each other.

"Officers got to the scene and learned a tow truck driver and a passenger car driver were involved in a road rage-style incident while driving eastbound on Greenway approaching I-17," said Phoenix Police Sgt. Brian Bower. "At one point, the driver of the car attacked the driver of the tow truck with what is believed to be a hammer as the driver of the tow truck tried to strike the driver of the car with his truck."

Officials say several other cars were damaged as a result of the suspects' actions.

Bowers stated the suspects were transported to an area hospital and will be booked into jail after they're discharged.

As of December 2, no names have been released in this case, and what charges the suspects may receive.