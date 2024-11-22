Driver crashes into cars, house in west Phoenix

The Brief A driver is in custody after crashing into several cars and a home near 59th Avenue and McDowell Road, police said. The suspect was not identified. No one inside the home was hurt.



A man is in custody after police say he crashed into several vehicles and a house in west Phoenix.

The incident happened just after 2 a.m. on Nov. 22 near 59th Avenue and McDowell Road.

Phoenix Police say they tried to pull over an SUV that was speeding. The driver didn't stop, and sped off into a nearby neighborhood before losing control and crashing into several other cars and a home.

A driver is in custody after crashing into several cars and a home near 59th Avenue and McDowell Road, police said.

The driver was taken into custody and hospitalized as a precaution. He has since been released from the hospital and will be booked into jail. The suspect was not identified.

No one inside the home was hurt.

Impairment is a factor in the crash, police said.