Driver crashes into cars, house in west Phoenix

By
Published  November 22, 2024 9:12am MST
    • The suspect was not identified.
PHOENIX - A man is in custody after police say he crashed into several vehicles and a house in west Phoenix.

The incident happened just after 2 a.m. on Nov. 22 near 59th Avenue and McDowell Road.

Phoenix Police say they tried to pull over an SUV that was speeding. The driver didn't stop, and sped off into a nearby neighborhood before losing control and crashing into several other cars and a home.

A driver is in custody after crashing into several cars and a home near 59th Avenue and McDowell Road, police said.

The driver was taken into custody and hospitalized as a precaution. He has since been released from the hospital and will be booked into jail. The suspect was not identified.

No one inside the home was hurt.

Impairment is a factor in the crash, police said.

