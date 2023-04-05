Driver crashes into Chandler home, starts fighting with homeowner: police

Two drivers were arrested after a truck damaged a Chandler home overnight, police said.

The incident happened in a neighborhood near Dobson and Queen Creek at around 12:30 a.m. on April 5.

Police say a truck and passenger car were speeding while heading west down Goldfinch Way when the truck lost control and slammed into a parked car on a driveway, pushing it into a house and garage.

Officers were also told during the 911 call that the homeowner and driver of the truck were fighting on the street.

The drivers of both vehicles were arrested for assault, and the operator of the truck faces additional criminal damage and endangerment charges.

Impairment and speed are both believed to be factors in the case.

