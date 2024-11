The Brief A car crashed into a Twin Peaks in Scottsdale on Nov. 18. There were no serious injuries and police are investigating the cause of the crash.



A Twin Peaks restaurant was evacuated in Scottsdale on Monday after a woman crashed her car into the building.

The crash happened near Pima Road and Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard around 4 p.m. on Nov. 18.

Firefighters say the car ended up in the women's restroom, and that there were no serious injuries.

Paramedics took the driver to the hospital to be checked out.

Police are investigating the collision.