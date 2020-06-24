Driver detained after police pursuit ended in El Monte, California

Police were in pursuit of a suspect in a reported stolen Lexus who had been driving around the streets of Los Angeles Wednesday afternoon.

The pursuit started before 3:00 p.m. PT in Carson before traveling through Alhambra, Monterey Park, Boyle Heights, and Rosemead. The driver looped around several blocks on surface streets, and made a few turns onto the 60 Freeway, traveling at speeds up to 90 miles per hour.

The pursuit ended after the driver backed into a parking space in a commercial business park in El Monte. The driver exited his vehicle calmly and did not try to flee from the officers when they arrived at the scene and blocked him from driving away.

The suspect surrendered peacefully around 3:30 p.m. PT