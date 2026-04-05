Driver dies after crashing into city bus in Phoenix

The Brief A man died Saturday night after his vehicle slammed into the back of a city bus near 30th Avenue and Van Buren Street in Phoenix. Phoenix Police report the driver was traveling eastbound at approximately 10:20 p.m. when he failed to control his speed. While the driver died from his injuries at a local hospital, investigators confirmed that no one on the city bus was injured during the crash.



A man has died after police say he crashed into the back of a city bus in Phoenix Saturday night.

What we know:

Just after 10:20 p.m. on April 4, Phoenix Police responded to a collision near 30th Avenue and Van Buren Street.

A man was believed to have been traveling east on Van Buren when he "failed to control the speed of the vehicle," slamming into the back of the city bus.

He was found in critical condition and taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Officers said no one on the bus was injured.

What we don't know:

The identity of the driver was not released. It is unknown if anything besides speed was a factor.

What's next:

This remains an ongoing investigation.

Map of the area of the crash.