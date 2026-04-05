Driver dies after crashing into city bus in Phoenix
PHOENIX - A man has died after police say he crashed into the back of a city bus in Phoenix Saturday night.
What we know:
Just after 10:20 p.m. on April 4, Phoenix Police responded to a collision near 30th Avenue and Van Buren Street.
A man was believed to have been traveling east on Van Buren when he "failed to control the speed of the vehicle," slamming into the back of the city bus.
He was found in critical condition and taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.
Officers said no one on the bus was injured.
What we don't know:
The identity of the driver was not released. It is unknown if anything besides speed was a factor.
What's next:
This remains an ongoing investigation.
The Source: Phoenix Police Department