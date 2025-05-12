Driver killed in fiery Chandler crash; Amazon package explodes on porch l Morning News Brief

Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from MON 12:00 PM MST until MON 7:00 PM MST, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 10:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains, Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills
Red Flag Warning
from MON 11:00 AM MST until MON 7:00 PM MST, White Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until TUE 7:00 PM MST, White Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM MDT until TUE 8:00 PM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau
Red Flag Warning
from MON 12:00 PM MDT until MON 8:00 PM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau
High Wind Warning
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until TUE 7:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 10:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
Wind Advisory
from MON 12:00 PM MDT until MON 8:00 PM MDT, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward
Wind Advisory
from MON 11:00 AM MST until MON 7:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Kaibab Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Grand Canyon Country, Western Mogollon Rim
Wind Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM MDT until TUE 8:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Black Mesa Area
Wind Advisory
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until TUE 7:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Grand Canyon Country, White Mountains, Marble and Glen Canyons, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Kaibab Plateau, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Western Mogollon Rim, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Coconino Plateau
Wind Advisory
from MON 8:00 AM MST until MON 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Mead National Recreation Area

Driver killed in fiery Chandler crash; Amazon package explodes on porch l Morning News Brief

By
Published  May 12, 2025 9:57am MST
article

(KSAZ-TV; Getty Images)

A driver died in a fiery crash near an East Valley intersection; a woman says her family was left shaken after an Amazon package exploded on their doorstep; and more. Here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of May 12.

1. Car crashes into pole

Chandler driver dies after crashing into a pole, PD says
article

Chandler driver dies after crashing into a pole, PD says

A person is dead after a fiery crash in Chandler on Sunday night near Dobson and Warner roads.

2. 'It exploded, and I saw this stuff flying'

Aerosol cans inside Amazon box explode on Glendale home's front porch
article

Aerosol cans inside Amazon box explode on Glendale home's front porch

A Glendale woman says her family was seconds away from a disaster after a hidden danger was inside an Amazon delivery package.

3. U.S. listeria outbreak

At least 10 people sickened in US listeria outbreak linked to prepared foods
article

At least 10 people sickened in US listeria outbreak linked to prepared foods

At least 10 people in the U.S. have been sickened in a listeria outbreak linked to ready-to-eat food products, and a producer is voluntarily recalling several products, federal officials said.

4. Buc-ee's groundbreaking

Buc-ee's in Arizona: Crews to break ground on Goodyear location
article

Buc-ee's in Arizona: Crews to break ground on Goodyear location

The mega gas station known for its food options, shopping and clean bathrooms will be located near Interstate 10 and Bullard Avenue.

5. Massive drug bust

Five arrested, over a ton of cocaine worth $400M seized off Australia coast
article

Five arrested, over a ton of cocaine worth $400M seized off Australia coast

Five men were arrested after authorities seized over a ton of cocaine worth an estimated $400.5 million USD.

Today's weather

Arizona weather forecast: Roller-coaster week of temps in Phoenix
article

Arizona weather forecast: Roller-coaster week of temps in Phoenix

A hot and breezy Monday in the Valley with a high near 100 degrees.

