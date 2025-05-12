Driver killed in fiery Chandler crash; Amazon package explodes on porch l Morning News Brief

article
A driver died in a fiery crash near an East Valley intersection; a woman says her family was left shaken after an Amazon package exploded on their doorstep; and more. Here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of May 12.
1. Car crashes into pole
A person is dead after a fiery crash in Chandler on Sunday night near Dobson and Warner roads.
2. 'It exploded, and I saw this stuff flying'
A Glendale woman says her family was seconds away from a disaster after a hidden danger was inside an Amazon delivery package.
3. U.S. listeria outbreak
At least 10 people in the U.S. have been sickened in a listeria outbreak linked to ready-to-eat food products, and a producer is voluntarily recalling several products, federal officials said.
4. Buc-ee's groundbreaking
The mega gas station known for its food options, shopping and clean bathrooms will be located near Interstate 10 and Bullard Avenue.
5. Massive drug bust
Five men were arrested after authorities seized over a ton of cocaine worth an estimated $400.5 million USD.
Today's weather
A hot and breezy Monday in the Valley with a high near 100 degrees.