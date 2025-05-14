Driver killed in Page crash involving tour bus, PD says

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Photo courtesy of the Page Police Department

A driver in Page was killed in a two-car crash on Wednesday involving a tour bus, the police department said.

What we know:

The crash happened on Coppermine Road near Roam America Horseshoe Bend RV resort.

"When officers arrived, they discovered a sedan traveling southbound crossed the center line, and collided head on with a tour bus that was traveling northbound. Multiple people on the tour bus received serious injuries. The driver of the sedan died as a result of the injuries they sustained in the accident," the police department said.

The tour bus involved was from Antelope Slot Canyon Tours.

What we don't know:

The driver wasn't identified.

What's next:

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Police say speed and alcohol haven't been ruled out as factors.

