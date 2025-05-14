Driver killed in Page crash involving tour bus, PD says
Photo courtesy of the Page Police Department
PAGE, Ariz. - A driver in Page was killed in a two-car crash on Wednesday involving a tour bus, the police department said.
What we know:
The crash happened on Coppermine Road near Roam America Horseshoe Bend RV resort.
"When officers arrived, they discovered a sedan traveling southbound crossed the center line, and collided head on with a tour bus that was traveling northbound. Multiple people on the tour bus received serious injuries. The driver of the sedan died as a result of the injuries they sustained in the accident," the police department said.
The tour bus involved was from Antelope Slot Canyon Tours.
What we don't know:
The driver wasn't identified.
What's next:
The cause of the crash is under investigation. Police say speed and alcohol haven't been ruled out as factors.