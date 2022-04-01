Driver rescued after car plunges into Phoenix canal

A car plunged into a canal near 56th Street and Indian School Road on Friday evening and water was halfway up to the vehicle's wheels.

The driver is a 72-year-old man. Crews worked to pull him out of the submerged vehicle.

They placed a life vest and helmet on him, then put on a harness and brought him up the canal bank to safety.

The man was having a difficult time walking, so it was really a team effort to pull him out.

"Technical rescue teams did arrive on scene and set up.. that mechanical rope system to safely extricate the patient out of the car and up the canal bank," said Captain Todd Keller of the Phoenix Fire Department.

The unidentified man was transported to an area hospital to be checked out.

There are no reports on how the car wound up in the canal or if the man was injured.

More Arizona headlines

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.