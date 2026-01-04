Motorcyclist ejected from bike, ran over by passing vehicle on I-10: AZDPS
SACATON, Ariz. - A motorcyclist is dead after colliding with a truck and ejecting from his bike on I-10 early Sunday morning.
What we know:
A three-vehicle crash occurred on eastbound I-10 near milepost 177 at around 5:50 a.m. on Jan. 4.
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a motorcycle rider was heading eastbound when they rear-ended a stake-bed truck. The motorcyclist was thrown from their bike and into the roadway.
That's when a passing vehicle struck the motorcyclist. They were pronounced dead at the scene.
What we don't know:
The identity of the victim, and other drivers involved, were not released.
What's next:
The eastbound lanes at milepost 175 were shut down Sunday while officials investigated.
Map of the nearby area of the crash.
The Source: Arizona Department of Public Safety