Motorcyclist ejected from bike, ran over by passing vehicle on I-10: AZDPS

The Brief A motorcyclist died early Sunday morning after rear-ending a truck and being struck by another vehicle on eastbound I-10. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene following the three-vehicle collision. Eastbound lanes remain closed at milepost 175 for the ongoing investigation.



A motorcyclist is dead after colliding with a truck and ejecting from his bike on I-10 early Sunday morning.

What we know:

A three-vehicle crash occurred on eastbound I-10 near milepost 177 at around 5:50 a.m. on Jan. 4.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a motorcycle rider was heading eastbound when they rear-ended a stake-bed truck. The motorcyclist was thrown from their bike and into the roadway.

That's when a passing vehicle struck the motorcyclist. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

The identity of the victim, and other drivers involved, were not released.

What's next:

The eastbound lanes at milepost 175 were shut down Sunday while officials investigated.

Map of the nearby area of the crash.