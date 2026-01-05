Mesa principal, athletic director facing charges after failing to report campus assault: MPS

The Brief Mesa High’s principal and athletic director are on administrative leave after failing to report an aggravated assault on campus involving a firearm last year. The charges stem from a February 2025 incident where three men allegedly assaulted a student following an after-school soccer game. District officials confirmed the administrators violated reporting protocols.



Two Mesa High School administrators have been placed on administrative leave following an after-school incident nearly one year ago.

The backstory:

On Feb. 13, 2025, Mesa Police began an investigation into an aggravated assault report at the school the prior evening. Three unidentified men reportedly assaulted a boy on campus after an after-hours soccer game, where one of the men allegedly flashed a gun.

Officers spoke with two witnesses. They tried to get into contact with the alleged victim over the course of several days, but were unsuccessful.

Mesa Police started investigating the delay in the incident reporting and later submitted charges against the principal and athletic director for failing to report the incident.

What we know:

On Jan. 5, 2025, Mesa Public Schools announced that Principal Kirk Thomas and Athletic Director David Klecka were placed on paid administrative leave after the charges were submitted by police over winter break.

District-level staff conducted an internal investigation, determining that the administrators did not follow protocols for reporting suspected crimes.

What they're saying:

"Mesa Public Schools continues to cooperate fully with law enforcement and the State Board and remains committed to following the law, enforcing district policies, and ensuring student safety and accountability," they said in a press release Monday.

What's next:

MPS is continuing to cooperate with local law enforcement and the Arizona State Board of Education/Investigative Unit regarding any alleged unlawful activity on our campuses.