A violent day for the Phoenix area; What to know about the Amazon refund settlement | Nightly Roundup

Police investigating violent incidents across the Valley; technology helps woman find her husband following a crash; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, January 6, 2026.

1. Amazon refund settlement: What to know

The window is now open for Amazon customers to receive refunds as part of a $2.5 billion settlement with the Federal Trade Commission.

Why you should care:

Amazon had sent automatic refunds to eligible Prime customers in November and December 2025, but those who didn't receive refunds may still be eligible to file a claim.

2. Toddler shot in South Phoenix

A young child is hospitalized after police say they were shot at a town home.

What they're saying:

The incident happened near 32nd Street and Broadway. Officers at the scene found a toddler with gunshot wounds, although they did not say where they were shot.

3. Woman accused of selling stolen items on social media

Court documents show that a 33-year-old woman is accused of multiple offenses for allegedly stealing high-value items at Valley Walmart locations.

Dig deeper:

Besides current allegations, records show Georgina Pasquira (pictured) has two prior shoplifting convictions within the last five years.

4. Officer-involved shooting in the West Valley

A man who was wanted in connection with an aggravated assault case was allegedly shot by Glendale Police officers.

Big picture view:

Glendale Police say officers tracked the suspect to an area near 29th Avenue and McDowell Road, where the incident happened.

5. Technology helps woman find her wounded husband

A crash detection device led a wife to her husband’s crash site before anyone could even call 911.

What She Said:

"I wouldn't have known where he was, and the spot he was in," said Brooke Hayes. "I don't think people would have found him until morning."

A look at your weather for tomorrow

