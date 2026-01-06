Expand / Collapse search

A violent day for the Phoenix area; What to know about the Amazon refund settlement | Nightly Roundup

Published  January 6, 2026 6:39pm MST
PHOENIX - Police investigating violent incidents across the Valley; technology helps woman find her husband following a crash; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, January 6, 2026.

1. Amazon refund settlement: What to know

(Kevin Carter/Getty Images)

The window is now open for Amazon customers to receive refunds as part of a $2.5 billion settlement with the Federal Trade Commission.

Why you should care:

Amazon had sent automatic refunds to eligible Prime customers in November and December 2025, but those who didn't receive refunds may still be eligible to file a claim.

2. Toddler shot in South Phoenix

A child is expected to survive after police say they were shot in a townhome Tuesday.

A young child is hospitalized after police say they were shot at a town home.

What they're saying:

The incident happened near 32nd Street and Broadway. Officers at the scene found a toddler with gunshot wounds, although they did not say where they were shot.

3. Woman accused of selling stolen items on social media

Court documents show that a 33-year-old woman is accused of multiple offenses for allegedly stealing high-value items at Valley Walmart locations.

Dig deeper:

Besides current allegations, records show Georgina Pasquira (pictured) has two prior shoplifting convictions within the last five years.

4. Officer-involved shooting in the West Valley

A man who was wanted in connection with an aggravated assault case was allegedly shot by Glendale Police officers.

Big picture view:

Glendale Police say officers tracked the suspect to an area near 29th Avenue and McDowell Road, where the incident happened.

5. Technology helps woman find her wounded husband

A crash detection device led an Arizona woman to her husband's crash site before anyone could even call 911. The incident happened on the night of Jan. 2, and the woman spoke with FOX 10's Taylor Wirtz to tell her story.

A crash detection device led a wife to her husband’s crash site before anyone could even call 911.

What She Said:

"I wouldn't have known where he was, and the spot he was in," said Brooke Hayes. "I don't think people would have found him until morning."

A look at your weather for tomorrow 

FOX 10's Erica Horvatin has the details on our next winter storm.

