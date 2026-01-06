Suspect sold stolen kitchen appliances on Facebook Marketplace, court docs say

The Brief Georgina Pasqueira was arrested after allegedly admitting to police that she committed between 50 and 60 thefts of high-value items, such as KitchenAid mixers and sewing machines, from Valley Walmart locations. Maricopa County court documents say Pasqueira sold the stolen merchandise on Facebook Marketplace.



A woman was arrested and accused of organized retail theft after allegedly admitting to a series of high-value thefts at Walmart locations across the Phoenix area.

What we know:

According to court documents, Georgina Pasqueira told investigators she stole items including KitchenAid mixers, sewing machines, and blenders before selling them for profit on Facebook Marketplace.

Pasqueira reportedly admitted to committing between 50 and 60 individual thefts throughout the Valley.

Records show Pasqueira has two prior shoplifting convictions within the last five years.

