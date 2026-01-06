Aggravated assault suspect shot by Glendale officers: PD
PHOENIX - Police say a suspect was shot by officers on Tuesday morning in Phoenix.
What we know:
Glendale Police say officers on Jan. 6 tracked a suspect wanted in connection with a domestic violence aggravated assault case to an area near 29th Avenue and McDowell Road. The suspect ran from officers, pulled out a gun and pointed at officers.
"That's when the shooting took place," said Jose Santiago, a spokesperson with Glendale Police.
The suspect was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. No officers were hurt.
Local perspective:
McDowell Road is shut down from 28th to 31st Avenues due to the investigation. The public should avoid the area.
What's next:
The Phoenix Police Department is investigating the shooting.
Map of where the shooting happened
The Source: The Glendale Police Department