Aggravated assault suspect shot by Glendale officers: PD

Police say a suspect was shot by officers on Tuesday morning in Phoenix.

What we know:

Glendale Police say officers on Jan. 6 tracked a suspect wanted in connection with a domestic violence aggravated assault case to an area near 29th Avenue and McDowell Road. The suspect ran from officers, pulled out a gun and pointed at officers.

"That's when the shooting took place," said Jose Santiago, a spokesperson with Glendale Police.

The suspect was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. No officers were hurt.

Local perspective:

McDowell Road is shut down from 28th to 31st Avenues due to the investigation. The public should avoid the area.

What's next:

The Phoenix Police Department is investigating the shooting.

Map of where the shooting happened