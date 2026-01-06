Crash detection device led Arizona woman to where her husband crashed his motorcycle

The Brief A crash detection device led Brooke Hayes to her husband's motorcycle crash site. The crash happened on Jan. 2. "I wouldn't have known where he was, and the spot he was in, I don't think people would have found him until morning," Brooke said.



A crash detection device led a wife to her husband’s crash site before anyone could even call 911.

The backstory:

The accident happened at around 9:00 p.m. on Jan. 2, along New River Road between Carefree Highway and the I-17.

The crash victim, Dustin Hayes, has years of motorcycle riding under his belt.

"He's been riding motorcycles for 20-plus years," said Dustin's wife, Brooke Hayes.

When Brooke got an alert from the Cardo Packtalk Pro Bluetooth device in his helmet, she knew something was wrong.

"I got a message on my phone saying ‘urgent,’ and just so I opened it," Brooke recounted. "Dustin might have been in a car accident or an accident, so I was like, 'I'll just drive out there, it's 30 minutes away, just to double-check."

Local perspective:

Brooke eventually found Dustin on the side of New River Road, thrown far from his bike in a place where nobody could see him. She believes he swerved to avoid an animal.

"He was in extremely bad shape. I'll never get the image out of my head," she said.

She doubts anyone would have found him if she hadn’t gone out there.

"I wouldn't have known where he was, and the spot he was in," Brooke said. "I don't think people would have found him until morning."

What they're saying:

Dustin is currently in a medically induced coma, dealing with a concussion, some brain bleeding, and more than 20 broken bones, including his neck and spine.

"He has broken just, just everything," Brooke said.

The road to recovery won't be easy.

"We're just kind of preparing ourselves for what's to come," Brooke said.

But he’s alive, and for that, Brooke is eternally grateful.

"But I found him. And now I can say forever, ‘I saved your life. Do the dishes, I saved your life,’" she said.

What's next:

Dustin is expected to be brought out of his medically induced coma.

Brooke, meanwhile, said the device that led her to Dustin, but she would pay for it a hundred times over because you can't put a price on a loved one's life.