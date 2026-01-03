Family identifies 4 people killed in helicopter crash near Superior

The Brief A family has identified the four people killed on board a helicopter crash near Superior, including a local man and his three young nieces on his wedding day. Authorities believe the helicopter struck a recreational slackline strung across the canyon before falling to the canyon floor. The FAA and NTSB are currently investigating to determine the official cause of the crash.



New information regarding the victims and moments before the deadly helicopter crash east of the Valley has been released.

The backstory:

The aircraft went down Jan. 2 in a remote area outside of Superior, after taking off from Pegasus Airpark. All four people onboard were killed.

"Eyewitnesses that were in the area said that they saw the blades come right off of that helicopter," a family member of the victims said.

Authorities say initial findings point to a recreational slackline playing a role in the crash. The line had been strung across a mountain range, and eyewitnesses say the chopper struck a part of it before falling to the bottom of the canyon.

Local perspective:

Family members said David McCarty, a Queen Creek man originally from Oregon, and his nieces—also from Oregon—were those killed. They identified his nieces as Katelyn Heideman and sisters Rachel and Faith McCarty, all in their early 20s.

"He just wanted to show his family around," a relative said.

It was actually McCarty’s wedding day, and he was taking the girls for a ride to see the sights before the ceremony.

"He owns multiple helicopters," one family member said. "He lives in the area. He's flown that canyon numerous times. I would venture to say probably a hundred times, and with no issues."

Dig deeper:

But the helicopter never returned.

"The families lost 50% of their children on the wedding day, which was supposed to be a celebration," a family member said. "It's extremely tough. Nobody ever anticipates this sort of thing to happen, and it's just heart-wrenching."

They said the news goes beyond just the immediate family, impacting everyone in the small town of Echo, Oregon, where the family is from.

"They're just struck with grief," a relative said. "I mean, when they say it takes a village to raise a child, that's the epitome of these communities. Everybody had a hand in raising these girls."

What's next:

The FAA and NTSB are investigating the official cause of the crash.