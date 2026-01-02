Helicopter carrying 4 people crashes in Superior

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Photo courtesy of the Pinal County Sheriff's Office

The Brief Federal aviation officials are investigating after an MD 369FF helicopter carrying four people crashed Friday morning in Superior. The conditions of the four occupants remain unknown as the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board work to determine the cause of the Jan. 2 crash.



Four people were aboard a helicopter when it crashed in Superior on Friday morning, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said.

The MD 369FF helicopter crashed at around 11 a.m. on Jan. 2 near Telegraph Canyon. It had taken off from Pegasus Airpark in Queen Creek.

What we don't know:

The FAA did not release information about the conditions of those on board.

"Injuries have not been confirmed at this time as crews work to access the remote crash site," the Pinal County Sheriff's Office said.

What's next:

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate what happened, and the cause of the crash hasn't been released.

"No information on the operation type at this time. An NTSB investigator is expected to arrive on scene tomorrow. Additional details will be released as they become available,"

Map of the area where the crash happened