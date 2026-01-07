More than a game: Fiesta Bowl visitors drive economic impact for Arizona

The Brief Tourism officials say the 2026 Vrbo Fiesta Bowl is kicking off a high-profile events season that provides both a significant economic boost and free advertising for the state's year-round amenities. Josh Coddington of the Arizona Office of Tourism noted that major attractions like the Fiesta Bowl and Cactus League spring training—which alone generates $400 million in impact—help draw visitors to local restaurants, hotels and spas.



As the Phoenix area prepares to host the 2026 Vrbo Fiesta Bowl, the region is welcoming football fans from across the country, including visitors like Diana Davis of Dallas.

What they're saying:

Davis is in town to support her son, a player for Ole Miss, as the team competes for a spot in the national championship.

"Well, my son plays for Ole Miss, so we're here for the football game, and I'm ready to go to the national championship. Hopefully," Davis said.

Despite the recent storm clouds, tourism officials say Arizona's reputation for year-round recreation remains a primary draw. Josh Coddington, with the Arizona Office of Tourism, said the state’s appeal extends far beyond the stadium.

"We have spectacular weather, and we always offer a great time to everybody who visits us," Coddington said. "It's not just about the event they're going to, but it's also about the great restaurants and the great hotels and the spas and even the great activities."

For Davis, the accessibility of the Valley’s amenities is a major perk. She plans to spend time at local businesses before and after the game.

"Lots of restaurants and bars to go kind of walk around and visit," Davis said. "You can really access a lot in the small spaces. So it's kind of nice to not have to travel too far."

Big picture view:

Coddington noted that the state’s ability to host major events consistently provides a significant boost to the local economy.

The Fiesta Bowl kicks off a busy season that includes the WM Phoenix Open, the Barrett-Jackson collector car auction, and Cactus League spring training.

Spring training alone generates approximately $400 million in economic impact for the state, Coddington said. Beyond the direct revenue, he noted the free advertising the state receives is equally valuable.

"It also serves as a great postcard from Arizona for people who maybe are watching these events on TV to show them just how great the weather is here," Coddington said.