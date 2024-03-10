Driver runs stop sign and kills Phoenix woman, police say

A young woman was killed in an early morning Phoenix crash after police say another driver ran a stop sign.

At around 4:15 a.m. on March 10, police responded to a crash near 79th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road between a car, with a man and woman inside, and a pickup truck.

"The man was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The woman died from her injuries on scene. The second vehicle was a pickup truck which was occupied by two adults and two children. They were all taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries," Phoenix Police said.

Investigators say it appears the driver of the pickup truck was driving northbound on 79th Avenue and didn't stop at the Lower Buckeye Road stop sign. That's when the crash happened.

The victim wasn't identified, but police say she's a woman in her early 20s.

"The investigation remains active as detectives continue to process the evidence and submit items for laboratory analysis," Phoenix Police Sgt. Phil Krynsky said.

No more information was given.

Map of where the crash happened: