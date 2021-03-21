Driver seriously hurt after shooting in Glendale alley, according to police

article

Officials with the Glendale Police Department are investigating a shooting that left a driver badly injured on March 21.

The incident happened in the area of 60th Avenue and Glendale. Officers were called out to the scene at around 5:30 p.m..

"The [lieutenant] advised that a vehicle was parked in the alley meeting a third party for a possible purchase of illegal drugs," read a portion of a statement released by Officer Tiffany Ngalula with Glendale Police.

Investigators say during the encounter, the car driver was shot by the person they were meeting. The driver was taken to a local gospital with life-threatening injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.

