Driver sought in deadly west Phoenix hit-and-run: police

Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash early Tuesday morning that left a man dead in west Phoenix.

According to Phoenix Police, the crash happened at about 1:15 a.m. on April 5 near 43rd and Glendale Avenues.

Once at the scene, officers found an injured man lying in the southbound lanes of 43rd Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not released.

"The preliminary investigation indicates the male was a pedestrian and was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene prior to police arrival," Sgt. Andy Williams said.

No further details were released.

If you have any information, you're asked to call police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

