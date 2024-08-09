Driver of stolen box truck in life-threatening condition after crashing into pedestrian
PHOENIX - A crash involving a pedestrian and a stolen moving truck left one person injured and the driver of the box truck in life-threatening condition.
According to a release by Phoenix Police, the truck hit a pedestrian near the intersection of 62nd Avenue and Indian School Road around 12:30 p.m.
The truck was previously reported stolen and detectives are investigating whether the driver was impaired at the time of the crash.
Identified as an adult male, he was taken to a nearby hospital.
The pedestrian was identified as a City of Phoenix employee with the Streets Department who was on duty.
He was also treated at a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
The intersection was closed as police gathered evidence. It has since reopened.