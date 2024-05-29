Drug trafficking suspect killed as authorities serve arrest warrant in Yavapai County

A drug trafficking suspect was killed after being shot by a detective from the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office and an officer with the Prescott Police Department on Wednesday.

The incident happened around 3 p.m. on May 29 at a home near Prescott East Highway in Castle Canyon Mesa while authorities were serving an arrest warrant.

"During the operation, an armed suspect threatened the lives of the detectives on the scene, prompting a YCSO detective and a Prescott police officer to use lethal force to stop the threat," said Kristin Greene, spokesperson for YCSO.

The suspect has not been named.

No members of law enforcement were injured.

Arizona DPS is investigating.

Map of the area where the shooting happened: