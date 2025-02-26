Durant's in Phoenix closes; some Grand Canyon employees laid off | Nightly Roundup

From the famous Durant's steak house in Phoenix being sold, to several staff members at Grand Canyon being laid off, here are tonight's top stories.
1. Durant's on Central Avenue closes and sells to the Mastro family
After 75 years, Durant's on Central Avenue in midtown Phoenix is being sold. The legendary establishment will shut down for several months for a renovation before it reopens with new management: the Mastro family.
2. Grand Canyon entrance staff cut; longer lines to get in reported
Feb. 26 marks the 106th anniversary of Congress establishing the Grand Canyon as a national park, but park-goers are worried after the Trump administration’s decision to cut 1,000 jobs from the national park service's staff.
3. Trump administration directs agencies to plan for massive layoffs
Layoffs at the federal government are impacting employees right here in Arizona, including a handful of staff at the VA hospital in central Phoenix. "It was a punch in the gut. I cried. It’s been hard."
4. Operation Desert Guardian: Arizona Gov. Hobbs signs executive order to create border task force
Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs announced she has signed an executive order directing multiple agencies to create a joint task force, expanding security in the state's four border counties.
5. It's been 10 years since Llama drama went viral
Time flies, and Wednesday, February 26, 2025 marks 10 years since a pair of llamas escaped from an assisted living facility in the West Valley, and briefly captured the world's attention in the meantime.