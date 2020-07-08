Early voting begins for 2020 Arizona primary

article

Officials with the Arizona Secretary of State's Office say early voting for the 2020 primary election has begun, as of July 8.

In a statement, officials say ballots have been mailed to voters on the Permanent Early Voting List, as well as voters who have requested a ballot-by-mail. In addition, in-person early voting has begun at county recorders' officers, as well as other designated early voting locations.

According to a Secretary of State's Office website, the last day to request a ballot by mail for Independents and voters not on the Permanent Early Voting List is July 24. It is, however, too late to register to vote in the primary election, as the deadline was on July 6. Ballots must be dropped before 7:00 p.m. on the day of the election, which is August 4.

"If voting by mail is not an option, voters are encouraged to vote early in-person, when crowds tend to be smaller and exposure to others is reduced," read a portion of the statement.

According to the Secretary of State's Office, voters in the primary election will vote on who will be the candidate of a particular political party for various federal, state, and legislative positions.

Voters, however, will not be selecting a Democratic Party presidential candidate, as Arizona had a Presidential Preference Election in March, which was won by former Vice President Joe Biden.

Advertisement

Arizona Voter Resource

https://www.arizona.vote/

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS & WEATHER UPDATES DOWNLOAD FOX 10 APPS

Download FOX 10 apps for local breaking news and weather

Download FOX 10 Phoenix apps for breaking news and weather alerts.

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters

SIGN UP FOR FOX 10 PHOENIX EMAIL ALERTS