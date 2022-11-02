Earthquake reported at Arizona - New Mexico border

A 3.0 magnitude earthquake was reported at the border between Arizona and New Mexico Tuesday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The small quake happened just before 11 p.m. on Nov. 1 on the New Mexico side of the border, around 6 miles southwest of Franklin, Arizona.

At least six people have reported feeling the earthquake, but there have been no reports of damage.

More details: https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/us7000ilx8/executive

