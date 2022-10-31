Investigators: Phoenix man accused of recording teen girl at clothing store changing room

Investigators say a Phoenix man is accused of unlawful recording, in connection with an incident that happened at a clothing store.

According to court documents, 53-year-old Juan Eusebio-Hernandez was arrested on Oct. 28 at a clearance clothing store. The store is located inside a mall near State Route 51 and Camelback Road.

"Between the hours of [7:00 p.m.] to [7:15 p.m.], [Eusebio-Hernandez] was using his blue iPhone with a black case to surreptitiously record video of the 16-year-old female victim," read a portion of the court documents. "The victim was trying on clothes in the changing room at the store when she noticed an iPhone with a case was leaning against the divider of the changing room behind some shoes."

The teen girl, according to investigators, told her mother what happened. Her mother, in turn, told store security.

"While [store security] was moving towards the changing room, the defendant picked up his phone and tried to leave the changing room area. A civilian stopped the defendant and took the phone from him," read a portion of the court documents.

The video, according to court documents, shows the teen girl changing clothes, and in parts of the video, the girl's breasts can be seen.

"[Store security] also viewed additional videos with additional victims changing clothes inside a changing room, which occurred previous to this incident," read a portion of the court documents.

Store security, according to investigators, later turned Eusebio-Hernandez and the iPhone over to Phoenix Police.

"After Miranda was read to the defendant, [Eusebio-Hernandez] admitted to knowing what he was doing, and it was not a mistake. The defendant did not know the women he was filming. When offered to write a letter to the women, he said he was sorry, asked for forgiveness, and is embarrassed," read a portion of the court documents.

A judge has set a $10,000 secured appearance bond for Eusebio-Hernandez. Should he make bond, he will have to undergo electronic monitoring, and will not be allowed to leave his home except during certain hours set or approved by a pretrial officer.