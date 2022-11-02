Mesa apartment shooting leaves man dead, 2 others injured

Mesa police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and two others injured early Wednesday morning.

Officials say the shooting happened at an apartment complex near Power Road and Main Street.

It's still unclear what happened, but officers described a chaotic scene after finding one victim under a stairwell and two others wounded in two different apartments.

One of them, identified as a male, died from his injuries. The other two were hospitalized in unknown condition.

Several people have been detained, but it is unknown if there are any outstanding suspects.

