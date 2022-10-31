Man found shot to death in crashed car in west Phoenix; suspect sought
PHOENIX - Police are looking for a suspect after a man was found shot to death inside a crashed car in west Phoenix.
Phoenix Police say officers responded to reports of a shooting at about 11 p.m. on Oct. 30 near 67th Avenue and Thomas Road and found a man inside a vehicle that crashed into a fence behind a business.
The unidentified man had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The suspect in the shooting remains on the loose.
Sixty-seventh Avenue is blocked in both directions between Thomas Road and Earll Drive.
