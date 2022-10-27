8-year-old girl in critical condition after stabbing leads to shooting in north Phoenix

Police are investigating a stabbing that escalated into a shooting during a road-rage incident in north Phoenix, leaving three people injured, including a young girl.

According to Phoenix Police, the shooting happened at 16th Street and Greenway Parkway on Oct. 27.

Sgt. Brian Bower says the incident started when two men from separate vehicles got into an altercation, got out of their cars, and began fighting in the intersection. One of the men pulled out a knife and stabbed the other man before getting back into his car and driving away.

The stabbing victim then pulled out a gun and began firing at the other car. An 8-year-old girl who was riding in the car was struck by gunfire.

The 8-year-old girl was taken to a hospital in critical condition. The man who was stabbed is also in critical condition. The second man has minor injuries.

Police say there are no outstanding suspects. No identities have been released.

"The intersection in this location will be closed during the course of this investigation," police said. "Phoenix police are not looking for any outstanding subjects at this time."