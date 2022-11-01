Chino Valley officer injured in serious crash, airlifted to Deer Valley hospital

A Chino Valley police officer who was injured in a serious crash on Nov. 1 is being flown to a Phoenix-area hospital for treatment, authorities said.

Chino Valley Police say the crash happened Tuesday morning along State Route 89. The officer is being flown to a Deer Valley hospital. The officer's condition is unknown.

No other officers were hurt, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office.

SR-89 is shut down between Center Street and Road 2 North in Chino Valley.

Police have not released any details on what caused the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.