Chino Valley officer injured in serious crash, airlifted to Deer Valley hospital
CHINO VALLEY, Ariz. - A Chino Valley police officer who was injured in a serious crash on Nov. 1 is being flown to a Phoenix-area hospital for treatment, authorities said.
Chino Valley Police say the crash happened Tuesday morning along State Route 89. The officer is being flown to a Deer Valley hospital. The officer's condition is unknown.
No other officers were hurt, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office.
SR-89 is shut down between Center Street and Road 2 North in Chino Valley.
Police have not released any details on what caused the crash.
This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.